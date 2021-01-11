Mumbai/Bhopal: More cases of Bird Flu - Avian Influenza (AI), have been reported from different districts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh on Monday.
According to a report, the flu has gripped at least 18 districts of Madhya Pradesh whereas tests confirmed deaths of as many as 800 chickens due to the infection in Maharashtra.
As per the officials, bird flu has been confirmed in crows and wild birds in 18 districts of Madhya Pradesh -- Indore, Mandsaur, Agar, Neemuch, Dewas, Ujjain, Khandwa, Khargone, Guna, Shivpuri, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Vidisha, Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Ashoknagar, Datia and Barwani -- across the state.
A total of 328 samples from various district have been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) for examination. Bird flu virus was not found in samples sent from Alirajpur district.
Necessary action is being taken to control the disease in all districts as per the advisory issued by the state and Central governments.
Sparking huge concerns, bird-flu has entered Maharashtra in a big way after test reports confirmed the deaths of several hundreds chicken and others birds due to the H5N1 Avian influenza infection commonly known as bird flu in five districts last week, officials said here on Monday.
As per the report of the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD), Bhopal, samples of chicken, crows, parrots, Herons and Pond Egrets have tested positive for the virus.
The spread includes among hens and Herons in Parbhani, crows in Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Beed, Pond Egret and Parrots in Thane, as per the report by ICAR-NIHSAD Director V.P. Singh.
Parbhani District Disaster Management Officer Pawan Khandge said that the blood samples of 800 chicken found dead in Murrumba village on Friday, were sent to the government's veterinary college here and later the reports from the ICAR-NIHSAD proved the avian influenza.
"The concerned district authorities are visiting the affected village for a survey and later Collector Deepak M. Mugalikar shall take the decision to declare a containment zone and other suitable precautions to prevent further spread of the bird-flu," Khandge told IANS.
However, Animal Husbandry Minister Sunil Kedar said that contrary to rumours there is no ban on sale of poultry products like eggs or chicken as of now and the state government is in a state of high alert.
