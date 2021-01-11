CES 2021 - List of launches

[Samsung Electronics on Monday introduced its latest innovations in sectors ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) to robots at its press conference for the world's largest tech show.]
Seoul: From phones with rollable display and laptops with Intel Tiger Lake processors to AI based solutions, Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 is witnessing a series of new launches with focus on latest trends and market demand.
Here are some of the new launches at CES 2021.
At its online event, LG featured its smartphone with a rollable OLED display for the first time. Named "LG Rollable," the device, highlighted by a resizable screen with a side-rolling display, was shown briefly at the beginning and end of the press conference.
However, the company did not reveal detailed specifications and overall design.
LG said it will hold a separate event for the new handset in the first half of the year.
"At LG, we will never stop innovating to bring you more convenience, more entertainment and more ways to keep you safe, so that you can live your lives to the fullest, whatever changes may come," said "While our approach to life may be different now, we persevere," said LG Electronics CEO, Brian Kwon.
LG said that the smartphone with a rollable display will be its second product under the Explorer Project, the company's new mobile category announced last year that aims to deliver devices with a different form factor and upgraded mobile experience, reports Yonhap news agency.
LG also introduced 'Reah Keem', a virtual human that the company created with artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning technologies.
Designed as a female musician, the artificial human introduced LG's new CLOi robot that utilizes ultraviolet C light to clean high-touch, high-traffic areas, such as hotel rooms and restaurants as well as its new LG Gram laptop and UltraFine monitor.
In addition to its premium electronics and AI technology, LG unveiled services related to its upgraded IoT platform, LG ThinQ, with partnership deals.
LG also unveiled its 2021 TV lineup, including its upgraded OLED evo TV and QNED Mini LED TV, as well as new InstaView refrigerators and upgraded PuriCare air purifiers.
At CES 2021, HP announced a new variant of EliteBook 840 G8 as 'EliteBook 840 Aero G8' powered by Intel Tiger Lake Processor. EliteBook was earlier launched in December.
The new EliteBook 840 Aero G8 is the world's lightest 14-inch business laptop.
"The HP EliteBook 840 Aero G8 gives people the freedom to move and meet the demands of their multi-task, multi-place workday. It has a starting weight under 2.5 lbs," said the company in a statement.
This powerhouse comes equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, with upto 64 GB of DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM RAM and up to a 2 TB NVMe SSD.
Samsung Electronics on Monday introduced its latest innovations in sectors ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) to robots at its press conference for the world's largest tech show.
Under the theme of "Better Normal for All", Samsung shared its tech vision at its press event for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 that will run until Thursday.
"Our world looks different, and many of you have been faced with a new reality - one where, among other things, your home has taken on a greater significance," said Sebastian Seung, who heads Samsung Research, the advanced R&D hub for the world's largest memory chip, smartphone and TV producer.
"Our innovations are designed to provide more personal and more intuitive experiences that express your personality. We're hard at work to bring you next-generation innovation, with AI as the core enabler, for your better tomorrow."
Samsung unveiled its AI-powered vacuum cleaner, the JetBot 90 AI+. Equipped with Intel's Movidius AI solution, the product utilizes LiDAR and 3D sensors to avoid objects, while cleaning hard-to-reach areas.
Using the product's camera and sensors, Samsung also unveiled SmartThings Pet, a companion animal care service where people can monitor their pets remotely through the company's IoT platform.
Samsung said it plans to launch the JetBot 90 AI+ vacuum cleaner and its pet care service in South Korea and the United States in the first half of the year, reports Yonhap news agency.
At the online event, Samsung also unveiled its new robots that are in development, including Samsung Bot Handy which can pick up objects after analyzing their sizes, shapes and weights through advanced AI technology.
Samsung said the new robot will be useful when doing house chores or setting tables at restaurants.
The company also introduced the upgraded version of its Samsung Bot Care, a robotic assistant that was unveiled at CES 2019. Samsung said the upgraded Samsung Bot Care will be able to assist not only elderly people, but also other family members, providing various services from scheduling to healthcare.
Samsung Health Smart Trainer for smart TVs is a service that provides home training content. Its Smart Trainer feature utilizes USB camera connected with TV, giving feedback on form and calculating calories burned.
Samsung also promoted its Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator, a customizable fridge with water dispenser, and 110-inch Micro LED TV that are set to be released this spring.
The new 4-door model, available in North America this spring, also includes a brand-new Beverage Center, which gives quick access to a water dispenser and an automatically-filled water pitcher.
Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex also comes equipped with a Dual Auto Ice Maker which makes not only regular cubed ice but also smaller 'ice bites' to suit different preferences for cold beverages.
