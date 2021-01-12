AISSEE 2021 Admit Card - Direct Link to Download

Sainik School Entrance Examination 2021-22 Session: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has on behalf of Sainik School Society released on its website aissee.nta.nic.in the Admit Cards of candidates who have registered for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2021 (AISSEE).
AISSEE 2021 will be held on Sunday February 07, 2021 in pen and paper mode across India.
All registered candidates should note that the AISSEE 2021 Admit Cards are live and can be downloaded and printed through candidate login.
1. Click here to go to official website: aissee.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "Download Admit Card - AISSEE 2021" on the Home Page.
3. Enter Application Form Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin.
4. Click on Submit button to proceed and download your admit card (hall ticket).
"In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number 0120 6895 200 or write to NTA at aissee@nta.ac.in", the NTA said.
The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions.
Admit Card will not be sent bypost.•Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry madetherein.
Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of admission process.
Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for futurereference.
Eligibility for admission to Class VI: Candidate should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31.03.2021. Admission for Girls is open in Class VI only in all Sainik Schools.
Eligibility for admission to Class IX: Candidate should be between 13 and 15 years as on 31.03.2021 and should have passed Class VIII, from a recognised school, at the time of admission.
Exam fee: Rs 400/- for SC/ST and Rs 550/- for all others
Scheme/duration/medium/syllabus of examination, list of Sainik Schools and their tentative intake, reservation of seats, exam cities, merit list and result declaration dates, passing requirements, important dates, etc., relating to the exam are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the official website.
