Maharashtra DSE 2020 CAP Round 1 Result - Direct Link

Maharashtra Egineering CAP Round 1 Allotment 2020: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell in coordination with DTE Maharashtra is set to publish today i.e. Wednesday January 13, 2021 on its official website dse20.mahacet.org Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I of candidates who registered for admission in Direct 2nd Year Engineering and Technology (BE/BTech) courses.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell had published on January 6, 2021 Final Merit List and Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for DSE CAP Round I on its official website.
Candidates should also note the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of CAP Round 1 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, DSE CAP Round 1 result will be published any time by today evening.
Display of DSE 20 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: January 06, 2021.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: January 06, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: January 13, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: January 14 to 16, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: January 17, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: January 22, 2021.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had started through its official website online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering / Technology (BE and B Tech and BSc) for the year 2020-21 from December 9.
The last date of registration was fixed as Dcemeber 14. It was later extended till December 21, and then again till December 30.
Candidates who do not get admission in DSE 20 CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will start with the publication of Vacant Seat on January 17, 2021. Online submission for Pharmacy Round 2 Counselling will start on January 18, 2021.
