Maha Engineering CAP Round 1 Result 2020 - Direct Link

Maharashtra Egineering CAP Round 1 Allotment 2020: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell in coordination with DTE Maharashtra is set to publish today i.e. Wednesday January 13, 2021 on its official website fe2020.mahacet.org Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I of candidates who registered for admission in First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell had published on January 6, 2021 Final Merit List and Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I on its official website.
Candidates should also note the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of CAP Round 1 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, FE CAP Round 1 result will be published any time by today evening.
Display of the Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: January 06, 2021.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: January 06, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: January 13, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: January 14 to 16, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: January 17, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: January 22, 2021.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will start with the publication of Vacant Seat on January 17, 2021. Online submission for FE Admission Round 2 Counselling will start on January 18, 2021.
Candidates should note that admission in BE or BTech First Year Engineering (FE) under graduate course is done based on MHT CET or JEE Main Paper 1 score. A candidate willing to take admisison in Engineering course should clear one of the two entrance tests.
