Parl Panel suggests 'Big Question Bank' for CBSE 10th, 12th students

New Delhi: A Parliamentary Panel has asked Ministry of Education to provide 'Big Question Bank' to the students of classes 10th and 12th who will be appearing for the 2021 board exams to be conducted by the CBSE in the month of May.
The panel healded by BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe also suggested that Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) should be used for Online and Virtual Classes for better accessibility and accommodate students who faced difficulties during the pandemic due to internet connectivity issue.
After detailed discussion with the officials concerned, the panel suggested the creation of a "big question bank" of all subjects on the basis of which questions should be asked in the exams, especially for 10th and 12th board classes, according to a report by news agency PTI.
"This question bank should be given in advance to students before the exams", the panel suggested.
The suggestion was made following the observation of government officials that there can be a substantial learning gap between students in the ongoing academic year in the wake of the pandemic.
"The question bank should cover the entire syllabus and should have questions which evaluate both analytical and logical abilities of the students", the panel said.
"Giving it to students in advance would solve the exam management-related issues and ease anxiety and fear among students", members of the panel said.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 and Class 12 board exams between May 4 and June 10 whereas the result will be declared by July 15.
Though the CBSE has announced the start and end dates of the 2021 board exams it is yet to release the entire time table and date sheet.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.