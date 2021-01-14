CTET January 2021 Admit Card - Direct Link to Download

CTET January 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released on its official website ctet.nic.in the Admit Card (Hall Ticket) of the candidates who have registered for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to be held in the month of January 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: www.ctet.nic.in.
2. Click on one of the two options - Download Admit Card (Server 1) or Download Admit Card (Server 2).
3. Log in using user name and password.
4. Click on the given link to download your CTET Admit Card.
1. Click here to go to the official website: www.ctet.nic.in.
2. Click on one of the two options - Download Admit Card (Server 1) or Download Admit Card (Server 2).
3. Log in using user name and password.
4. Click on the given link to download your CTET Admit Card.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test CTET 2019 on Sunday January 31, 2021.
Candidates appearing for CTET 2020 should note that Admit Card is a compulsory document for the important exam. Hence they should properly check their name, photo and other details on the downloaded Admit Card.
The CTET examination was to be held in July 2020 but owing to coronavirus, it was continuously delayed. For the convenience of the candidates, new CTET examination centres have been created in 23 more cities.
The CTET examination was earlier scheduled to be held in 112 cities across the country, but now under the new arrangements made by the Union Education Ministry, the examination would be conducted in 135 cities.
Date of CTET result declaration has not been disclosed yet.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.