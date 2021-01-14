Farmers' protest completes 50 days amid chilling cold, fog

[Farmers on Wednesday while celebrating 'Lohri' also burnt copies of the farm laws and photographs carrying PM Modi with Mukesh Ambani. Farmers allege that PM Modi is collaborating with corporate.]
New Delhi: Camping at protest sites near Delhi's borders for around 50 days now, braving severe cold and dense fog, farmers on Thursday asserted that their stir against the new agriculture laws will intensify in the coming days.
On the day of Makar Sankranti on Thursday, Delhi woke up to dense fog and low visibility.
Demonstrators led by the leaders of 40 farmers' organisations have been camping at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders, demanding the withdrawal of the new farm laws.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Pal Majra told IANS that the protesting farmers have been braving the harsh winter, day and night, for over one and a half months, unrelenting in their demand for the withdrawal of the legislations.
Another farmer leader from Ludhiana, Avtar Singh Mehlon said that the farmers have been fighting for their rights and the movement will continue until their demands are met.
The eighth round of talks between the protesting farmers and the Centre ended inconclusively yet again with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar making it clear that the government will not repeal the Acts and the farmers reiterating that they will settle for nothing less.
The Supreme Court had on Tuesday pressed pause button on the laws enacted in September in a huge blow to the government. The top court also said a committee of agricultural experts will speak with the farmers to end the impasse, and called it a "victory of fair play".
But the farmers' organisations alleged that the members of the committee are advocates of the new laws.
The protestors will take out marches towards the Raj Bhavans (Governor's House) in different states on January 23 and also take out a parade on tractors on January 26 against the Centre's three farm laws.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait wondered if a government can hold office for five years, why can't the farmers' protest go on for the same period of time.
He said this while responding to a question on the proposed duration of the agitation.
"It the government can function for five years, why can't the movement go on? We respect the Supreme Court's decision but are not happy with the committee (set by the apex court). Our movement will continue till the government withdraws the farm laws," he told IANS.
Speaking on the preparations for programmes planned by the farmers on January 26 on the occasion of Republic Day, Tikait said they have started procuring tricolours.
He said that the farmers' organisations, led by Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, have decided to continue all the other previously announced programmes to intensify the movement, including taking out a parade across the country on Republic Day.
"Our preparations for January 26 event are complete. We will have a meeting to see where we can hold the parade in Delhi," he said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.