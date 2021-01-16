Biden names Sameera Fazili as Dy Director National Economic Council

[Twitter screenshot.]
Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden has named Indian-American Sameera Fazili to a key White House position related to economy.
Samiri Fazili was working as Director of Engagement for Community & Econ Development at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta before she joined Biden's team.
Sameera is currently the Economic Agency lead on the Biden-Harris Transition. Biden appointed her as Deputy Director, National Economic Council at the White House, the Biden-Harris Transition said Friday.
Fazili is the second Kashmiri-origin Indian-American appointed to a key position in the incoming Biden administration, new agency PTI reported Saturday.
In December, Aisha Shah was named as Partnerships Manager at the White House Office of Digital Strategy.
In the Obama-Biden administration, Fazili served as a senior policy advisor on the White House’s National Economic Council and as a senior advisor at the US Treasury Department in both Domestic Finance and International Affairs.
Prior to that she was a clinical lecturer of law at Yale Law School. Originally from Buffalo, she now lives in Georgia with her husband and three children. Fazili is a graduate of Yale Law School and Harvard College.
Before her time in government, Fazili was a clinical lecturer at Yale Law School’s community and economic development clinic, where she helped start a CDFI bank and a local anti-foreclosure initiative, and expanded the clinic’s work to international microfinance.
