Delhi, Rajasthan report adverse events post vaccination

New Delhi: On the first day of the nationwide coronavirus vaccine rollout Saturay, as many as 51 and 21 cases of Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) are reported respectively from the national capital New Delhi and Rajasthan.
India kickstarted the Covid-19 vaccination Saturday administering the vaccines to the healthcare and frontline workers across the country.
Nationwide, as many as 1.91 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated on the first day of the vaccination drive at 3,351 session sites with doses of either Bharat Biotech's Covaxin or Oxford's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.
According to the Centre, 21,291 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in Uttar Pradesh followed by 18,328 in Maharashtra, 18,412 in Andhra Pradesh and 18,169 in Bihar among others.
Maharashtra however stopped the vaccination till Monday following some technical glitches in the government App CoWin.
In Delhi, Covaxin has been allotted to six Centre-run hospitals, while 75 Delhi government and private hospitals received Covishield. Covaxin has, however, been in the spotlight of controversy since it received approval. Its approval without adequate efficacy data has drawn flak.
Government sources admitted there was considerable hesitation among people about getting the vaccines, explaining the shortfall in numbers. Govt had expected vaccination of some 03 lakh people on the first day.
However, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria also said that mild infection or adverse reaction after vaccination is a good sign because it shows the immune system of the body is reacting to the vaccine and creating antibodies.
