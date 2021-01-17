JEE Main 2021 - Last Date Extended

JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date of registration for JEE Main February 2021, also known as 2021 JEE Main 1, till January 23.
In an official notification NTA said JEE Main 2021 last data of Online Application has been extended till January 23, 2021. The last date of registration for 2021 JEE Main 1 was earlier fixed as January 16. The NTA notification announcing extension of last date says:
"As of 2021, the Madan Mohan Malviya Universityof Technology, Gorakhpur(Formerly known as Madan Mohan Malviya Engineering College)will use the score sheet of JEE (Main) beingconducted by the National Testing Agency to fill its seats for admission to B.Tech."
"In this regard,thosecandidates who want to take Admission to B.Tech. in the Madan Mohan Malviya Universityof Technology, Gorakhpur(Formerly known as Madan Mohan Malviya Engineering College) can apply to the JEE (Main) –2021 through the online Application Form available on the website www.nta.ac.inand https://jeemain.nta.nic.in."
"The process of registration for the Online Application form has already started w.e.f.16thDecember2020. It is now being extended upto 23rdJanuary2021for the benefit of these candidatesand as well as other candidates who would like to apply for this session."
"The last date of online fee payment will be till 11.50 pm on January 24", the NTA revised schedule said.
"JEE Correction Window will open on January 27 and candidates will be able to correct application details till January 30", it said.
"JEE Main 2021 admit card will be released in the second week of February", the NTA said.
National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) 2021 for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other Institutions in 04 sessions.
The first session of JEE Main will be hled on February 23, 24, 25 and 26, 2021. The 2nd session will be held on March 15,16,17 and 18, 2021, the 3rd session on April 27, 28,, 29 and 30 wheread the 4th session will be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28.
