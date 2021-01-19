No change in JEE, NEET Syllabus for 2021

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education on Tuesday announced that the syllabus of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) would remain unchanged for 2021.
"The syllabus for JEE Main 2021 will remain the same as the previous year. But students will be given a choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics)," said the Education Ministry.
About JEE Main 2020 pattern, the Education Ministry said there were 75 questions all of which have to be answered by the candidates.
The exact pattern for the NEET (Undergraduate) 2021 is yet to be announced.
However, in view of the reduction of syllabus by some education boards across the country, the NEET (UG) 2021 question paper would also have options on the lines of the JEE (Main).
National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) 2021 for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other Institutions in 04 sessions.
The first session of JEE Main will be hled on February 23, 24, 25 and 26, 2021. The 2nd session will be held on March 15,16,17 and 18, 2021, the 3rd session on April 27, 28,, 29 and 30 wheread the 4th session will be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28.
The date and schedule of NEET 2021 is yet to be declared.
