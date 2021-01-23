Farmers claim getting Delhi Police nod for R-Day Tractor March

New Delhi: Protesting farmers Saturday claimed that they have reached a breakthrough with police of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over their proposed tractor march on Republic Day, and have got their permission.
In a statement, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said their leaders "were able to jointly finalise routes for the Kisan Republic Day Parade".
"Preparations are in full swing for disciplined conduct of the same. Response from farmers and their supporters has been tremendous from all over the country," the statement said.
The Delhi Police on the other hand issued an official statement saying that talks with the protesting farmers are still in the final stage.
The development came after a meeting of the farmer organisations with the Delhi Police, Haryana Police and UP Police on Saturday regarding the proposed tractor rally by the farmers.
"There will be 5 different routes and we will create separate maps for each route. We will share it once they are ready," the farmers' bodies said.
Several batches of farmers from Punjab and Haryana set out on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles to take part in the proposed tractor rally on January 26 in the national capital.
Sources say the farmers' tractor rally is likely to start from Ghazipur, Tikri, Singhu border points. The details will however be finalised tonight.
Tractor-trolleys have now become a common sight at the Singhu border as the farmers have started bringing in the tractors, two placed on a trolley, to the protest site from villages in Punjab for the proposed rally.
Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states have been protesting at multiple border points of Delhi at Singhu, Tikri and Gazipur borders since November-end. They are demanding a repeal of the three central farm laws passed by Parliament in September last year.
