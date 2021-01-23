Maharashtra HSC 2021 exams overlap JEE Main, students worried

Mumbai: Even as students are relieved after the announcement of Maharashtra HSC Class 12th exam dates, those who are appearing for JEE Main 2021 are worried because of the fear that the two exams might overlap and create unnecessary pressure.
JEE Main is the essential entrance test for admission in first year engineering courses offered after Class 12th board exams. While JEE Main is India-based and conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), HSC is a board-level exam conducted by respective boards.
The Maharashtra board has not yet released the detailed time table or datesheet of the HSC 12th board exam 2021. The Education Minister has however confirmed that 2021 HSC exams will be held between April 23 to May 29.
This, students say, overlaps JEE Main 2021 4th session exam scheduled to be held on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2021, as per the NTA.
"The NTA is conducting 2021 JEE Main in four sessions to facilitate students to appear for all or anyone of the sessions without any hassle and withour disturbing the board exam", Uzma Shaikh told ummid.com.
"The very purpose of the NTA motive will be killed if the Maharashtra HSC exams clash with the JEE Main", she said.
"A number of students will be forced to opt out of JEE Main 4th session due to this", she said.
Meanwhile, the issue was also raised by a number of students on social media. The students are worried and ask the board to consider the JEE Main dates while finalising the 12th Time Table.
"Failing to do so will lead to unnecessary pressure", a student said.
Maharashtra 12th Higher Secondary (HSC) board exams are normally held in the months of February and March, and JEE Main is conducted after the completion of board exams. This year however all the exams are delayed because of the Coronavirus Pandemic.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.