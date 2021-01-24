Telangana 10th 2021 Exams from May 17 to 26

Hyderabad: Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) Saturday announced that it will conduct the Class 10, Secondary Exams, also known as SSC exams, from May 17, 2021.
The state board said that the Class 10 exam 2021 will start from May 17 and continue till May 26.
All Telangana schools are closed since March 2021 due to outbreak of Coronavirus. The board exams are normally held in the month of February and March, and result is declared by the end of May or June first week.
This year however the pandemic has disturbed the entire academic year, and has also delayed the TS board exams.
