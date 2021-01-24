logo
Telangana 10th 2021 Exams from May 17 to 26

Telangana state board also said that schools for only Class 9 and 10th students will open on February 1, 2020

Sunday January 24, 2021 10:51 AM, ummid.com News Network

TS SSC Exam datesheet

Hyderabad: Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) Saturday announced that it will conduct the Class 10, Secondary Exams, also known as SSC exams, from May 17, 2021.

The state board said that the Class 10 exam 2021 will start from May 17 and continue till May 26.

Key Points to Remember

  1. Schools for only Class 9 and 10th students will open on February 1, 2020.
  2. Attendance will not be compulsory.
  3. Last working day will be May 26, 2021.
  4. Summer vacation will start on May 28 and end on June 13.

SSC Exam Schedule

  1. TS 2021 board exam will start on May 17 and end on May 26.
  2. Detailed datesheet will be published soon.
  3. Summative Assessment Exams will be held from May 7 to 13, 2021.
  4. Formative Assesssment Exams will be held in March and April.

All Telangana schools are closed since March 2021 due to outbreak of Coronavirus. The board exams are normally held in the month of February and March, and result is declared by the end of May or June first week.

This year however the pandemic has disturbed the entire academic year, and has also delayed the TS board exams.

 

