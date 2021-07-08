CLAT 2021 Admit Card soon

CLAT 2021: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) will soon release on its official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in the admit card and hall ticket of the candidates who have registered for CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) 2021.
CLAT 2021 will be held on July 23. The Consortium has not mentioned any specific date and time to release the admit card. It however releases it 12-15 days before the exam date.
The Consortium had earlier asked the candidates who have registered for CLAT 2021 to change their preference for exam centres if they wish before July 4.
Once released CLAT admit card will be available for download through candidate log-in on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
1. Click here to go to the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
2. Click on “CLAT 2021” on top right corner of the home page
3. Log-in using your mobile number and password
4. Click on the given link to download the admit card.
Candidates appearing for July 2021 CLAT should note that admit card is a compulsory document to appear for the test. Hence they must download and take its printout before the exam.
For CLAT syllabus, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and exam papers candidates can visit the official website.
Candidates should note that the Consortium will declare the answer key and result after the test and also release the Merit List and details of toppers.
Online counselling will start after the declaration of CLAT 2021 results.
"Candidates for the LLM programme in CLAT 2021 are hereby informed that the examination will include only 120 MCSs to be answered in 120 minutes", the Consortium said.
"There will be no descriptive section in CLAT 2021", it added.
