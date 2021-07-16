Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

New Delhi: Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize winner who was working for news agency Reuters, was killed in Afghanistan while on a reporting assignment, Afghan ambassador Farid Mamundzay said on Friday.
A resident of Delhi, Siddiqui was on a reporting assignment with the Afghan security forces when he was killed.
Siddiqui's father Professor Akhtar Siddiqui told IANS:
"I got information about my son about one hour ago. The last time I spoke to my son was two days ago, and he was very happy at that time. "
"I got information about my son about one hour ago. The last time I spoke to my son was two days ago, and he was very happy at that time. "
Afghanistan's Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay, tweeted:
"Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Seddiqi in Kandahar last night. The Indian Journalist & winner of Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces. I met him 2 weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters."
"Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Seddiqi in Kandahar last night. The Indian Journalist & winner of Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces. I met him 2 weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters."
Danish Siddiqui was constantly capturing Afghan happenings in his camera, and was informing people through his social media posts.
Two days ago, he tweeted:
"The Humvee in which I was travelling with other special forces was also targeted by at least 3 RPG rounds and other weapons. I was lucky to be safe and capture the visual of one of the rockets hitting the armour plate overhead", He also posted a short video about the action.
"The Humvee in which I was travelling with other special forces was also targeted by at least 3 RPG rounds and other weapons. I was lucky to be safe and capture the visual of one of the rockets hitting the armour plate overhead", He also posted a short video about the action.
Siddiqui was a student of Jamia University and his father has been a professor at the university. He was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for his coverage of the Rohingya issue.
Recently he was in the headlines for capturing the critical moments during ant-CAA and anti-NRC protest, later during Delhi riots, and very recently mass cremation of Covid-19 victims in Delhi.
Many of these photographs were publishing by leading national and international dailies, along with reports that had caused much embarrassment to Narendra Modi government.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.