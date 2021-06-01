CBSE 12th Board Exam (2021) cancelled

CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021: The 12th and Plus 2 board Exams conducted by the Central Board of Education (CBSE) has been cancelled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Tuesday.
PM Modi made the announcement a little while ago after conducting a high level meeting.
The Central government had in the last called a meeting to discuss the fate of 12th board exams.
Besides calling the feedback from stakeholders, it was announced after the last week’s meeting the date and schedule of the 12th exam will be announced on June 1.
As of today there were reports that majority of the states were in favour of holding 12th annual exams.
PM Modi however announced the cancellation of the 12th board exams.
"Health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
"Anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end. Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation. All stakeholders need to show sensitivity for students," it said.
The decision to cancel the 12th board exams has been taken in the wake of the 2nd wave of Covid-19.
It was also decided during the meeting that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will take steps to compile the results of Class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner, the PMO said.
It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.
Citing the similar reason the government had earlier cancelled the CBSE 10th exams.
