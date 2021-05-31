Lapid-Bennett partnership sealed, Netanyahu cries foul

Tel Aviv: Naftali Bennett, the leader of Yamina party late in the evening Sunday announced joining Yair Lapid’s coalition to form a new government in Israel.
The latest development could unseat Benjamin Netanyahu as Prime Minister of Israel. Prime Minister for the last 12 years, Netanyahu is the longest serving leader of Israel.
“I will do everything to form a national unity government with my friend Yair Lapid,” Bennett said on Sunday after meeting with his own party, Yamina, according to Al Jazeera.
Bennett said he had made the decision to prevent the country from sliding into a fifth consecutive election in just over two years.
A mandate for Lapid to put together a coalition after four inconclusive elections in two years expires on Wednesday.
Netanyahu on the other hand slammed Bennett and accused him of committing “the fraud of the century”, according to The Haaretz.
Netanyahu said he made “incredible” offers to Bennett’s party that would have prevented a “dangerous left-wing government,” but Bennett, according to the prime minister, “only cares about himself.”
In the last bid to remain in power, Netanyahu had earlier on Sunday proposed a "triple rotation" of the premiership to form a right-wing government.
Under the blueprint, published by a Likud spokesman, Saar would become prime minister for 15 months, followed by Netanyahu for two years and then Bennett for an unspecified "remainder of its term".
Gideon Saar, head of the rightist New Horizon party, Sunday rejected Benjamin Netanyahu’s latest proposal.
Saar, a former Likud cabinet minister, swiftly rejected the offer, writing on Twitter: "Our position and commitment are unchanged - to end Netanyahu's rule."
