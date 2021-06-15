Your Own Orchard: The Best Fruits You Can Grow in Your Garden

Homegrown garden-to-table fruit and vegetables are some of the healthiest options out there. Not only will it not only provide you nutrition and convenience, it also will give you that satisfaction of enjoying your hard work. Growing your fruit trees and vegetables in your backyard will provide you with a long-time benefit physically, emotionally, and financially.
There are different types of plants that you can quickly grow in your backyard. In fact, some you can even grow in a container as long as you know the proper propagation techniques. Upon planting, make sure to know the variety of the plant, climate, soil type, and temperature. Below are the lists of different plants that you can consider in your garden.
Many things could describe and remind us about summer, but this big green striped watermelon is the perfect reminder. Since it’s 92% made out of water, the fruit is a good option for hydration during a hot summer day. This summer fruit does not require extra effort once established; you can plant some watermelon vines in your backyard for your benefit.
There are two ways of propagation, direct and indirect sowing. These processes may vary under your climate, soil, site location, and place. Watermelon requires total exposure to sunlight for optimum growth. If it doesn’t get enough sunlight, watermelons grow weak and become easy targets for pests and diseases. 95 °F is the ideal soil temperature for the watermelon seed to germinate. It grows best in loose, well-drained, and sandy soil.
Tomatoes are very useful in everyone’s kitchen. It is considered as a fruit but can also be a vegetable depending on purpose and preference. It is a tropical plant that needs a lot of sunlight to thrive. You can grow them in a container, in plots, or in a cage. Either way will do as long as you apply the proper planting methods.
Tomatoes grow best in rich, well-drained loamy soil with a pH between 6.0 and 6.8. You can apply two ways of propagating, indirect and direct sowing. However, tomatoes should be in a cage for easy harvesting. Having them growing from a cage can keep the leaves and fruit off the ground, which will preserve the health of the tomatoes. Using cages can also help growers have higher yields when harvesting.
If you’re looking to have your own supply of healthy fruit, it’s best that an apple is one of them. As the saying goes:
“An apple a day, keeps the doctor away.”
Apples are full of vitamins and minerals that are greatly beneficial for the body.
Although growing several apple trees can be difficult, you can instead plant a single tree in your backyard garden. Over a year, even a single, dwarf, mature apple tree can produce more than 80-150 apples per season. That’s a lot of apples considering it’s only for your own consumption. Growing a healthy apple tree calls for proper pruning for the tree to receive adequate sunlight. Apples also need rich and well-draining soil to grow properly.
You don’t have to purchase these delectable fruits in the market if you can grow them on your own. Strawberries grow well in containers and are an advantage for growers who have limited spaces in their homes. It is one of the easiest fruits to grow; you will only need an 18-inch wide pot, rich loamy soil, and adequate watering.
There are three kinds of strawberries that you can consider growing: June-bearing, everbearing, or the day-neutral. If you decide to plant all three varieties, then you’ll have an all-year round supply of strawberries at your convenience.
Depending on the variety, strawberries can taste sweet while some can have a mild tart flavor to them. Strawberries can also differ in color. Some varieties have a bright red color while some can have a pale, pinkish hue. These colorful pink berries are great for jams, cake toppings, and different flavorings.
Peaches, also known as Prunus Persica, are thin-skinned fruits that can ripen in midsummer to mid fall. When fully ripe, a fruit will produce a sweet smell that you can enjoy in your backyard. Growing your own will conveniently save you from purchasing a bruised or unripe peach in the market.
If you’re worried about limited space, you can plant dwarf peach trees in a container. Although shorter and lacking the usual yield from larger trees, dwarf varieties produce the same sweet fruit. Just like apples, peaches need pruning to expose the tree to sunlight. Having the right combination of sunlight, rich soil, and proper watering is enough to produce a healthy, fruit-bearing tree.
Due to a lot of demands piling up nowadays, the price of fruit in the market can go up suddenly. Another thing about grocery or store-bought fruits is that they have chemicals and other harmful substances with them.
An alternative to buying these fruits from the market is to grow them in your own backyard. With the fruits mentioned above, you’ll have a blast caring for them. Once fully grown, you can literally enjoy the “fruits” of your labor.
