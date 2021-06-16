RSS, BJP leaders in Rajasthan caught seeking bribe on camera; Cong shares videos

New Delhi/Jaipur: Congress on Wednesday accused top RSS and BJP leaders of negotiating commission money and demanded audit of all funds collected since 1991 in the name of building Ram Mandir.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera Wednesday in a press conference via “Zoom” while accusing the BJP and RSS of indulging in corruption also played a number of video and audio conversations between Nimba Ram, an RSS leader, in Jaipur and Rajaram Gurjar, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, negotiating a commission with a company that was given the contract of waste management when the BJP ruled Rajasthan.
LIVE: Congress Party Briefing by Shri @Pawankhera, Spokesperson AICC via Video Conferencing. https://t.co/Bk5tIdQ9xH— Congress (@INCIndia) June 16, 2021
Pawan Khera also claimed that the negotiations took place at headquarters of RSS in Jaipur. He also referred to alleged claims that the money received in commission was for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Pawan Khera also demanded for an audit of funds RSS has raised since 1991 in the name of Ram Mandir.
Khera also played a video of Rajaram, BJP leader and husband of suspended Jaipur Mayor, Somya Gurjar. In the purported video shared by Khera, Rajaram demands bribe for clearing bills.
He questioned how much of these funds have been transferred to the Trust overseeing the temple construction.
The latest allegations of corruption against RSS and BJP came days after a dubious land deal in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
Rajasthan BJP media-in-charge Vimal Katiyar meanwhile accused Congress of making the allegations based on fake videos and audios to defame the BJP and its ideological mentor RSS.
The videos and audios of RSS and BJP leaders allegedly negotiating the “commission deal” along with paper cutting of some of the media reports have flooded the social media sites, especially Twitter. (With inputs from Hindutan Times)
