GUJCET 2021: Registration starts, apply before June 30

GUJCET 2021 Registration: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB)has started receiving Online Application form for GUJCET 2021 through its official website gujcet.gseb.org from Wednesday June 23.
Candidates willing to appear for GUJCET 2021 should note that the last date of application is June 30, 2021.
There are four steps for filling registration form for GUJCET-2021.
(1) Registration
(2) Login
(3) Payment
(4) Process of Filling the Application Form
1. Click here to go to the official website: gujcet.gseb.org.
2. Click on Registration.
3. Fill all the details in the Online Form and click on register.
4. Pay the fees in Online Mode to complete the registration.
“GUJCET Examination fee for Rs. 300/- can be paid ONLINE through SBIePay System using Credit Card, Debit Card or Net Banking”, GSEB said.
“Fee can also be paid using ONLINE SBIePay “SBI Branch Payment” Option in any SBI Branchof the Country. To pay in SBI Branch, Log in to gujcet.gseb.org and in payment option of SBIePay, select SBI Branch payment option and take print out of payment slip”, it said.
“Option for filling form will be shown only after successful payment. In case of failed payment status, application cannot be filled”, GSEB said.
Candidates appearing for GUJCET should note that the GSEB has not yet announced the date and schedule of the entrance exam.
GSEB said it will decided GUJCET date once the 12th repeater exam is over.
GUJCET is held every year for admission in engineering degree, and degree and diploma in pharmacy courses.
