BSE Odisha 10th Result (2021) Today; Direct Link to Check

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha is set to declare today i.e. Friday June 25, 2021 the result of the 2021 Class 10 or Matric or HSC Secondary, also known as Madhayama Exam.
"Odisha HSC result will be declared today i.e. Friday June 25, 2021 by 04:00 pm", BSE board spurces told media in Bhubaneswar.
1. Click here to go to the BSE Orissa website: bseodisha.ac.in.
2. Click on the "Result" tab on the menu bar.
3. Fill in the required details and click on submit.
4.
Your result should appear on the screen
1. Click here to go to the BSE Orissa website: bseodisha.ac.in.
2. Click on the "Result" tab on the menu bar.
3. Fill in the required details and click on submit.
4.
Your result should appear on the screen
Students should note that the BSE 10th result is expected to be declared by 04:00 pm today. However, the direct link to check result will be available on the official website after 06:00 pm, according to the board sources.
Along with the official website, BSE Class X results 2021, marks of students, and pass percentage are also accessible at orissaresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and odisha.indiaresults.com.
The result can also be checked via SMS, a candidate needs to send OR01<RollNo> to 5676750.
Class 10 or Matric HSC exam in Odisha was cancelled because of the second wave of Covid-19. The result declared today will be based on the internal assessment and passing criteria especially worked out for theis year.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.