2,027 convert to Islam in Dubai in last 6 months

Dubai: As many as 2,027 people of different nationalities residing in Dubai have converted to Islam, a media report said.
Citing the statistics released by Mohammad bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture, Khaleej Times reported that the newly converted Muslims took their shahada (Islamic oath of declaration) at the Centre from January to June of 2021.
Mohammad bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture comes under the aegis of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) introduces new Muslims to the tolerant principles of Islam and provides social, educational and religious support.
Khaleej Times in its report said the centre is keen to spread Islamic culture and its tolerant teachings by guiding new Muslims by teaching them, as well as spreading Islamic principles to followers of other religions who wish to know the true Islamic religion.
“The centre is constantly working to spread the values and principles of Islam to raise the level of public awareness among the communities residing in Dubai by using all technical means and human resources to reach various groups,” Hind Muhammad Lootah, Director of the centre said.
Hana al Jallaf, Head of the New Muslims Welfare section, affirmed that based on the center’s civilised discourse that promotes tolerance values, acquainting residents with the Emirati and moderate Islamic culture, resulted in 2,027 Dubai residents converting to Islam.
Reports of people embracing Islam are a regular and routine in UAE and other Middle Eastern countries. However, the latest report comes in the midst of a renewed debate in India over religious conversion.
People in the knowhow of the matter are of the view that religious conversion is normal not only in the Middle East, but also other parts of the world. But, the present dispensation in India is trying to use the matter for political mileage as well as to haunt local Muslims as part of their larger right-wing agenda, they alleged.
