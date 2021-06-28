Telangana Inter 2nd Result 2021 declared, direct link to check

Telangana State Intermediate 2nd Year Result 2021: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared today i.e. Monday June 28, 2021 on its official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in the result of the students who had registered and paid fees for TS Intermediate 2nd year 2021 examinations.
1. Click here to go to official website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
2. Click on the link Second Year General Results or 2nd Year Vocational Results as per your choice.
4. Enter Exam Seat No and Password.
5. Click on Check Result.
TS Inter "Manabadi" result 2021 of general and vocational both can also be checked on results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
Around 4.5 lakh students from various districts of Telangana had registered for TS 12th Inter exam 2021. They include 2,28,754 girls and 2,22,831 boys.
The exam was however cancelled because of Covid-19 and result has been prepared and declared on the basis of especially designed assessment criteria.
Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy released the results. She said the results were declared based on marks secured in the intermediate first year.
As per the result declared by TS board today, a total of 176,719 students have passed with A grade, 104,886 with B grade, 61,887 with C and 108,093 with D grade.
Students who are not satisfied with their result can appear in the exams date of which will be announced later.
