Audi booking for all-electric SUVs starts

Each of these SUVs can be booked with an initial booking amount of Rs 5 lakh, Audi said

Wednesday June 30, 2021 1:12 AM, IANS

Audi Electric SUV

Mumbai: German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Tuesday said it has commenced bookings for its all-electric SUVs - the e-tron and the e-tron Sportback - in India.

The Audi e-tron is a broad SUV with a well-defined straight roof, whereas the 'e-tron Sportback' is an athletic SUV with a robust, sloping roofline.

"Initial Booking Amount"

Each of these SUVs can be booked with an initial booking amount of Rs 5 lakh.

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said:

"The future is electric and we are thrilled to open bookings for not one but two electric SUVs - the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback in India."

"The e-tron is not just one product but a brand in itself and we will launch several new models under this brand."

"These are not just any other cars, these are the beginning of a new era - the era of electric. These are cars from the future, for the future."

The new Audi vehicles are wholly driven by electric power, featuring plug-in and fast-charging convenience, advanced energy recuperation whilst driving.


