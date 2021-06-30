Audi booking for all-electric SUVs starts

Mumbai: German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Tuesday said it has commenced bookings for its all-electric SUVs - the e-tron and the e-tron Sportback - in India.
The Audi e-tron is a broad SUV with a well-defined straight roof, whereas the 'e-tron Sportback' is an athletic SUV with a robust, sloping roofline.
Each of these SUVs can be booked with an initial booking amount of Rs 5 lakh.
Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said:
"The future is electric and we are thrilled to open bookings for not one but two electric SUVs - the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback in India."
"The future is electric and we are thrilled to open bookings for not one but two electric SUVs - the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback in India."
"The e-tron is not just one product but a brand in itself and we will launch several new models under this brand."
"These are not just any other cars, these are the beginning of a new era - the era of electric. These are cars from the future, for the future."
"The e-tron is not just one product but a brand in itself and we will launch several new models under this brand."
"These are not just any other cars, these are the beginning of a new era - the era of electric. These are cars from the future, for the future."
The new Audi vehicles are wholly driven by electric power, featuring plug-in and fast-charging convenience, advanced energy recuperation whilst driving.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.