TN Polytechnic Admission 2021: Apply before July 12

Tamil Nadu Polytechnic Admission 2021: Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has started receiving online application through its official websites tngptc.in and tngptc.com for admission in various Diploma Courses.
The online registration – for TN Polytechnic Lateral Entry Regular as well as Part Time Diploma courses, has started on Friday June 25 and will continue till July 12, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: tngptc.in.
2. Select “Regular” or “Part Time” diploma as per your requirement.
3. Click on New Registration.
4. Enter Email address, contact number, password and click on Send OTP.
5. Enter the OTP received on your mobile number and email address.
6. Follow the instructions and complete the registration form.
1. Click here to go to the official website: tngptc.in.
2. Select “Regular” or “Part Time” diploma as per your requirement.
3. Click on New Registration.
4. Enter Email address, contact number, password and click on Send OTP.
5. Enter the OTP received on your mobile number and email address.
6. Follow the instructions and complete the registration form.
Candidates should keep all the relevant documents such as Community/Caste certificates/Special Reservation, Sports certificate, Aadhar card, Class 10/SSLC registration details and mark sheet etc before proceeding for registration.
Students can also access through Tamil Nadu Poly official website the list of government colleges, TPAFC list, TNPA data sheet in English as well as local language.
Candidates can also access demo video for a better understanding of how to fill the application form.
Tamil Nadu Government Polytechnic College Admission 2021(TNGPTC-2021) is a complete online process. It includes registration, application filling, choice of college selection and payment process.
The payment process of Registration starts with registration fees. Candidate has to pay through Internet Payment Gateway using Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Net Banking. Registration fees fixed by Government of Tamil Nadu are as follows:
1. Registration fees for General Candidates Rs. 150/-
2. No registration fees for SC/SCA/ST candidates.
1. Registration fees for General Candidates Rs. 150/-
2. No registration fees for SC/SCA/ST candidates.
“After successful payment has been made, payment receipt will be sent to the registered mail id”, DoTE said.
After the payment of fees, candidate can now download the submitted form. Download and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates should note that TN degree admission has not started as of now. According to the latest update College admission in Tamil Nadu will start after July 31 when Class 12th result will be declared.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.