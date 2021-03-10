Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2021 Registration: Apply before March 24

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started receiving application for Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2021 through its official website upsc.gov.in.
The UPSC had released the notification for Civil Services Preliminary 2021 Examination on March 04 and simultaneously started online registration of the candidate on the same day.
Candidates willing to appear for UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 should note that the last date of application is March 24.
The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2021 and Indian Forest Services exam (Prelims) will be held on Sunday June 27, 2021 on single day.
On the other hand, Civil Services (Main) Examination 2021 will be held in 5 days starting from Friday September 17, 2021.
A candidate is required to submit application in Part 1 and Part 2 both.
“Registration of Part-I & Part-II will be treated as valid from 04-03-2021 to 24-03-2021 (6:00 P.M.)”, the UPSC notification said.
Application form is available in English and Hindi both the languages.
Candidates should also note that scanned photograph should be in JPG format and must be uploaded first.
“The size of the file should not exceed 300 KB each and must not be less than 20 KB and resolution 350 pixels (Width) X 350 pixels (Height) minimum , 1000 pixels (Width) X 1000 pixels (Height) maximum and Bit Depth of image file should be 24 bit”, the UPSC said.
After uploading your photograph, candidates will require to upload her/his scanned signature in JPG format.
“The size of each file (signature) should not exceed 300 KB and must not be less than 20 KB and resolution 350 pixels (Width) X 350 pixels (Height) minimum, 1000 pixels (Width) X 1000 pixels (Height) maximum and Bit Depth of image file should be 24 bit”, the UPSC said.
Candidates can pay the exam fee online or offline as per their convenience.
“Candidates can pay application fee online, through Credit/Debit Card/Net banking facility of any Banks or by cash challan in SBI bank”, the UPSC said.
“To pay fee in cash, candidate should take printout of the challan generated online after completion of registration. A candidate is required to go to the nearest SBI branch for depositing fee after 24 hours of generation of the challan”, the UPSC said.
Candidates should note that "Pay by cash" mode option will be deactivated at 23.59 hours of 23-03-2021 i.e. one day before the closing date.
“However, applicants who have generated their Pay-in-slip before it is de-activated may pay at the counter of SBI Branch during banking hours on the closing date of application”, the UPSC said.
