Pune University 2021 Exams for all courses postponed

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University, popularly known as Pune University, has postponed the 2021 examinations for all courses.
According to the time table released by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) earlier, the first semester exams were scheduled to start from March 15.
The university after a meeting of the Board of Examination (BoE) deferred first semester exams of all courses till April 11, 2021.
It has also been decided during the BoE meeting that the exams will be held in Online Mode comprising of only Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and will not have any question that requires descriptive answers.
The university did not give any reason to postpone the exams. It is however anticipated that the decision has been taken because of the rising cases of Coronavirus. The Maharashtra government had earlier asked schools and colleges in various districts to close down because of the Pandemic.
The BoE in its last meeting had decided to conduct all exams in online mode but had said the papers will have MCQs as well as descriptive type questions.
The BoE also decided that all papers will be of 50 marks.
“The exam pattern will remain same for all students, including those in final year”, SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar told the media.
He said the university will publish a new and revised time table for all exams.
“The time table and date sheet for all the examinations would be declared by March 25, 2021”, he added.
The Vice-Chancellor also said that the online exams will be conducted by SPPU EduTech Foundation (SEF).
The students were earlier asked to submit online application form for the first semester exams. The last date of application was March 10, 2021.
