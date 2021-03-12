Bihar STET Result 2019 Declared - Direct Link to Check

Bihar STET 2019 Result: Bihar State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary declared the result of Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2019 in a press conference Friday.
Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2019 was held in September 2020.
Candidates should note that the STET result was declared around 06:30 pm today.
However, the link to check the result will be made active at 09:00 pm (21:00 hrs) today i.e. Friday March 12, 2021, the board said in a statement posted on the website.
"The Log-in form to check result will be available only between 12-03-2021 21 Hours 00 Minutes to -- Hours Minutes", BSEB statement posted on the website said.
Others who were present during the brief ceremony called to declare the STET result included Chairman Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Anand Kishore, Additional Chief Secretary Education Sanjay Kumar and others.
Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) was conducted at various exam centres incuding in Patna, Bhojpur, Nalanda, Gaya, Chhapra, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Aurangabad, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Bhagalpur and Purnea districts.
The exam was conducted in Online Mode (computer based) and was held in three shifts.
