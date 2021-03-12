NEET 2021 dates announced

NEET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Under Graduate) [NEET UG 2021] will be conducted on Sunday August 01, 2021.
The important entrance test conducted for admission in first year MBBS, BDS and other medical courses will be conducted in 11 languages, the NTA said.
The NTA also ruled out conducting NEET exam in Online Mode.
"NEET (UG) – 2021 will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, through Pen and Paper mode, on 01 August, 2021 (Sunday)", the NTA said in an official notification released Friday.
"NEET (UG) 2021 is going to be conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS Courses as per the relevant norms / guidelines / regulations notified by the concerned Regulatory Bodies", the NTA said.
"Result of NEET (UG) -2021 may be utilized by other Entities of Central/State Governments (including Indian Nursing Council/ Nursing Colleges/ Schools, JIPMER) for counselling / admissionto relevant courses [including B.Sc. (Nursing)and B.Sc. (Life Sciences)] in accordance with their rules / norms / guidelines", it added.
The NTA said NEET 2021 syllabus, important dates and schedule, date of release of admit card, and result will be released soon.
"Information Bulletin containing detailed information regarding the Test, Syllabus, Eligibility Criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, State Code, etc. will be available shortly on the website https://ntaneet.nic.in", the NTA said.
The NTA said application process and online registration for NEET 2021 will start once the Information Brochure is published online.
"The candidates who desire to appear in NEET (UG) 2021 are advised to keep visiting the websites nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in", the NTA said.
