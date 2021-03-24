Now, Modi writes to Imran Khan

New Delhi: Days after the announcement of ceasefire at the LoC and reports of resumption of trade ties between the two neighbouring countries, reports now said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan.
PM Modi sent to his counterpart in Pakistan the letter on the occasion of Pakistan Day. Pakistan Day is celebrated to commemorate a resolution passed on March 23, 1940 when the subcontinent was under British colonial rule.
"As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative," Narendra Modi wrote in his letter addressed to Imran Khan.
PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes to Mr Khan and the people of Pakistan in dealing with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
Prime Minister Modi’s letter to his Pakistani counterpart followed a series of initiatives taken in the last few weeks to end tension between the two countries.
The two countries have good and bad relations ever since 1947 when the Indian sub-continent was divided by the British, in agreement with the politicians and leaders of the time.
Lately, tension between the two countries escalated after Pulwama terror attack, and later after India’s decision to revoke Article 370 relating to the Special Status of Jammu and Kashmir.
On Monday, there were reports that UAE Royals are working behind the scene to restore cordial relation between the two nuclear countries.
A day earlier, Arab News reported that Saudi Arabia is also support the peace initiative between India and Pakistan.
The latest peace initiatives are being hailed in both the countries.
