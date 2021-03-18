Abu Dhabi Crown Prince MBZ outraged as Netanyahu names him in poll rally

[Image Twitter/@MohamedBinZayed]
Jerusalem: First major cracks appeared in the UAE-Israel relations Thursday about seven months after the two countries announced diplomatic relationship ignoring local and Arab sentiments.
Citing a report by leading Israeli daily Haaretz, Qatar based Al-Jazeera reported that Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was upset after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invoked him in an election rally.
Israel is set to go to polls on March 23 – 4th National Elections in 02 years. The latest election in Israel will be held as no single party could win the required number of seats needed to form a government.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, popularly known by his initials as MBZ, is also Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces and the de facto ruler of Abu Dhabi.
MBZ is said to be having a very “strong” and “close” relation with Netanyahu, and is seen as the main architect of the Israel-UAE relationship that further paved the way for Bahrain, Morocco and other Arab states to tie diplomatic relationship with the Jewish state.
MBZ was however outraged after Netanyahu used his name in an election rally saying the former has promised the latter “tens of billions of dollars” investment in Israel.
According to the reports, Netanyahu’s electioneering upset MBZ so much that the UAE suspended a planned summit in Abu Dhabi with Israel and Arab states.
The summit scheduled for April was supposed to be attended by Netanyahu, a US official from the Biden administration, and leaders from other Arab states that have normalised relations with Israel, Al Jazeera reported citing Haaretz.
Reacting to the latest development, Emirati former Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash said that the UAE “will not be a part of any internal electioneering in Israel, now or ever”.
From the UAE’s perspective, the purpose of the Abrahamic Accords is to provide a robust strategic foundation to foster peace and prosperity with the State of Israel and in the wider region. The UAE will not be a part in any internal electioneering in Israel, now or ever.
