UPSC Civil Services (Main) 2020 result declared

UPSC Civil Services Main 2020 Result: As many 2,052 candidates have been selected for the Final Interview to be held in New Delhi soon, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said Tuesday while declaring on its website upsc.gov.in the written results of the Civil Services Main Written Examination 2020.
UPSC Civil Services Main Written exam was held from January 8 to 17, 2021. The Main exam will be followed by Personal Interview to be held at UPSC headquarters in New Delhi.
“On the basis of the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 held by the Union Public Service Commission from January 8 to 17, 2021, the candidates with the Roll Numbers published on the website have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’)", a UPSC statement said.
Click here to Download UPSC Main CSM 2020 (Written) Result PDF
According to the Civil Services Main Result declared Tuesday on the UPSC official website upsc.gov.in, a total of 2,052 candidates have been shortlisted for the personal interview. The UPSC has not announced the schedule of personal interviews.
The UPSC will send e-Summon or e-Call letter to the selected candidates once the dates and schedule of the interview are confirmed. "No paper summon letters will be issued for civil services final interviews", the UPSc said.
The candidates, who may not be able to download their e-Summon Letters, should immediately contact the office of the Commission through letter, in person or by phone.
All the shortliseted candidates are required to fill and submit the Attestation Form. The filled form would be made available on the website of the Department of Personnel and Training from the date of commencement of Personality Tests (Interviews) till the conclusion of Personality Tests (Interviews) on the link https://cseplus.nic.in/Account/Login.
UPSC Civil Services Recruitment process consists of three steps; UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam, UPSC Civil Services Main Exam and UPSC Civil Services Interview. The final merit list and selection is done on the basis of a candidate's score in Personal Interview as well as written exam i.e. Civil Services Main examination.
