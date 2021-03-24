What Should your Vehicle Safety Kit Contain?

Planning a road trip with your friends is fun and exciting. You stack up on snacks, prepare a playlist filled with songs and make sure that your car is fuelled up. But imagine a situation where your car breaks down in the middle of the journey with no help in sight. This is where your vehicle’s safety kit comes in handy. This kit will ensure that you are not left stranded in a remote place without any help. So, when you plan for your next weekend getaway, ensure that your safety kit has all the things you need in an emergency.
First Aid is the most important thing you need to have in your car or bike. It helps you be prepared for emergency medical situations and can help you treat the wound or the injury till actual help arrives. Normally you get a kit with the basic first aid materials with the car but you should ensure that you add things that you require like medicines you need, etc. You should also check that the supplies in the kit are not expired and replace them as soon as possible if they are.
Jumper cables help you restart the battery if it dies while you’re driving. The car’s battery is one of the most important parts of that car. You may forget to check the condition of your car’s battery and this may result in you getting stranded. If you have jumper cables handy, you can easily start the car with someone’s help.
This item may seem small and insignificant but duct tape can go a long way. A duct tape will help you fix loose wires, broken bumpers, fender benders, etc. temporarily. This helps in preventing further damages to your car that can be expensive to fix. Not only this, but duct tape can also come in handy for other non-vehicle situations. You should find a duct tape that can withstand various temperatures and is of good quality.
A torch is another item that seems very insignificant. We generally are under the impression that whatever car troubles we experience will be in broad daylight but this is not necessary. You may also think that you can use your mobile’s flashlight, but this is not the case. A torch will help you see the dark and inaccessible parts even in daylight!
There is no prediction of when your tyre might get punctured. It is always advisable to have a spare tyre and all the other tools that are required to change the tyre like a jack, sturdy board, etc. You should also know how to change the tyre in case you are not able to contact roadside assistance.
This list is not an exhaustive one and there are various other things you will need to have with you. It is always nice to have some kind of emergency cash because you never know when its need will arise! Carrying food- snacks is also a useful thing to do. Stocking up your car with snacks and water so that you are always hydrated.
Another important item in your safety kit is your insurance documentation and important assistance contact numbers from your insurer and their network of garages. This will help you in emergencies so that you are not stranded. You can call your insurance company or their network if you need any roadside assistance! This is simply one more important way to protect yourself with the right kind of car insurance.
