MPSC State Service Prelims 2020 Answer Key Out - Direct Link

MPSC State Services Prelims 2020: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the Answer Keys of Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the State Services Preliminary Exam 2020 on its official website mpsc.gov.in.
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC 2020) Preliminary exam was held on March 2021.
Candidates can also check the answer keys and raise objection if any. The last date to raise objection is March 31, 2021, the MPSC said in a notification.
MPSC State Services prelims was scheduled for March 14 (Sunday), but were postponed for the fifth time in past 12 months in view of the Covid-19 crisis, sparking off massive protests across the state on Thursday March 11, rattling the government.
Following the protest, MPSC conducted the exams on March 21.
MPSC is conducting State Service Preliminary examination for the recruitment of Assistant State Tax Commissioner, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Assistant Commissioner/ Project officer, Deputy Superintendent & Other vacancies.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.