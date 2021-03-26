Major fire in Mumbai's Dreamz Mall, 02 dead

Mumbai: At least two persons have reportedly perished and around 73 evacuated after a major fire engulfed the Dreamz Mall in Mumbai's Bhandup, early on Friday, officials said.
The mall also houses Sunrise Hospital on its top floor where Covid-10 patients are under treatment.
Earlier reports said that two covid patients admitted in the hospital died due to the fire. In a statement issued later, the hospital said the victims died due to Covid, and not becuase of fire.
The blaze was noticed around midnight on the first floor and quickly spread to the two upper floors of the 3-storied mall which houses the Covid-19 hospital on the top floor.
Mumbai Fire Brigade and disaster teams rushed to combat the blaze and to rescue and transfer the Covid patients to other hospitals in the vicinity.
While the BMC said that there were no casualties, a hospital statement said early today that there were bodies of 2 Covid-19 patients in the premises that were later evacuated.
At least 10 fire-tenders were battling the blaze till this morning and top officials including Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani, top fire brigade, police and civic officials rushed to the spot.
Reacting to the fire incident, Mumbai Mayor said:
“The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. I've seen a hospital at the mall for the first time. Action will be taken. 70 patients, including Covid-infected ones, have been shifted to another hospital.”
Meanwhile, the patients were shifted to the jumbo Covid field hospital in Mulund and Fortis Hospital.
