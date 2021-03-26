Seat Allotment for TN Paramedical Diploma, Certificate admission 2021 today

TN Paramedical Diploma/Certificate Admission 2021: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu, is set to publish today i.e. Friday March 26, Seat Allotment Result for Admission in Paramedical Diploma and Certificate Courses for the year 2020-21.
According to Paramedical Diploma and Certificate Counselling Schedule published by the Tamil Nadu Medical Board, the seat allotment result will be published today and candidates will be able to download allotment order from the official website.
Candidates should note that TN Medical Selection Committee has just mentioned the date to publish the allotment result. It has not announced any specific time. However the result will be published anytime by today afternoon.
Candidates should note that TN Medical Selection Committee will publish the Seat Allotment Result of first round of all diploma and certificate courses - including Diploma in Pharmacy, Diploma in Optometry and others, on March 26.
The allotment result will be based on candidates rank in the Merit List and choice filling and locking made by them.
TN Medical Committee has earlier asked students to register online and lock their choices from March 23 to 25, 2021 up to 05:00 pm.
The seat allotment result will be published based on the choices filled and locked by the candidates.
"The allotted candidates should download their provisional "allotment order" and join the course in the concerned Medical College/Institution on or before the stipulated date and time", TN Medical Selection Committee said.
"A candidate who has taken a seat and not joined the course, he / she is not eligible to the subsequent rounds of online counselling", it said.
"A candidate who has not registered and has not locked the choice for the 1st round of online counselling will not be permitted to the subsequent rounds of online counselling", it said.
"Once the candidate locks his/her choice during the online counselling, it cannot be changed later. Request for change of Branch / College, from one to another is not permitted after an option has been exercised", TN Health Dept said.
