China develops device to inactivate Coronavirus

Guangzhou: Chinese researchers have developed a set of equipment that could inactivate Coronavirus with electron beam irradiation.
The technology has passed an expert panel review and is set to be applied in cold chain food packaging disinfection, informed in a press conference held in south China's Shenzhen City on Monday.
China General Nuclear Power Corporation, Tsinghua University, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shenzhen National Clinical Research Center for Infectious Diseases and the Third People's Hospital of Shenzhen were involved in the project, the Xinhua news agency reported.
The development came more than a year after Coronavirus, later named Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) first detected in China's Wuhan city and later spread to all over the world.
As on today, the overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 128.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.80 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 128,152,416 and 2,803,009, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 30,393,026 and 550,955, respectively, according to the CSSE.
Brazil follows in the second place with 12,658,109 cases and 317,646 fatalities.
