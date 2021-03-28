Nandurbar 1st Maha district to re-impose complete lockdown

Mumbai: The district administration in Nandurbar, the tribal district in North Maharashtra, Sunday announced complete lockdown from March 31 midnight to April 15, 2021.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Friday announced night curfew starting Saturday in the entire state. The state is already in semi-lockdown situation since March when Coronavirus cases started resurging after a lull in previous months of January and February.
Following the rising cases of Coronavirus in the district, Nandurbar district administration announced complete lockdown for 15 days starting March 31 midnight.
With this Nandurbar has become the first district in Maharashtra to re-impose complete lockdown – a phenomenon India and the state had seen last year in March after the outbreak of the deadly pandemic.
Nandurbar has been registering over 450-500 cases a day for the last 8-10 days despite restrictions being imposed in the urban pockets of the six talukas of the district. The district has registered 15 Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours.
While announcing the complete lockdown, District collector Rajendra Bharud said except for the essential services including bank and government offices, there will be total shutdown in the district.
All schools and colleges are already shut since March 01. However, the collector again issued warning to all institutions and coaching centres to remain closed during the lockdown period. He however said Online Classes will continue as before.
The collector has also said public transport and state-run buses will be off the road during the lockdown period.
A surge in new coronavirus cases is also being reported from the neighbouring Dhule district. The district is observing Janata Curfew on Saturdays and Sundays since last three weeks.
Covid-19 deaths in Maharashtra on Saturday crossed 54,000 mark. The state recorded 166 new deaths, pushing up the total number of fatalities to 54,073, just 10 days after zooming past the 53,000-mark on March 17.
The state also added another 35,726 new cases - down from the highest ever tally of 36,902 recorded on March 26, taking the overall caseload to 26,73,461, the highest in the country.
