"Partners in Crime": Global outrage against Biden, Kamala Harris for their Israel policy

New Delhi/Washington: President Joe Biden, who came to power in the United States on a pro-minorities and human rights agenda, and his deputy Kamala Harris are drawing world-wide condemnation from Muslims for their support to Israel in the ongoing violent conflict in which more than 137 Palestinians have been killed.
During the US Presidential election campaign last year, the Democrats had aggressively projected itself as secular saviors of minorities in the US and the rest of the world, while painting former President Donald Trump as an Islamophobe.
However, all the goodwill candidate Joe Biden had earned from Muslims around the world, frittered away after President Biden extended his support for Israel's "right to defend" itself from the terror group Hamas' rocket attacks.
In a global outrage, Muslims, liberals and Leftists across the democratic world, poured angry reactions against Biden and Kamala Harris on social media. A popular Palestinian poet and writer Mohammed el-Kurd, in a tweet said that "Biden is enabling not one but two genocides."
Several social media users posted pictures of little kids holding posters which said:
"Biden was supposed to be better than Trump. But he is letting Israel kill Palestinian kids too!"
A Pakistani lobbyist based in Europe, Muhammed Faisal, said:
"The Biden statement has proved that he is a party to the Israeli attacks by defending them. Now US mediation will be ineffective in this matter. China and Russian will have to play a role."
The Islamist organization in the US, the Council on American-Islamic relations (CAIR) denounced the Biden administration's support of Israeli bombing of innocent men, women and children in Gaza, saying that it will boycott the White House's annual Eid celebration.
CAIR in its statement said that the US President gave Netanyahu the green light to Kiev targeting Palestinian civilians (and reporters) under the guise of self-defense. "Instead of condemning these war crimes, the White House keeps enabling them", CAIR said.
US Congress woman Rashida Tlaib, who is known as a member of the far Left lobby within Democrats, also slammed the Biden administration for backing Israel, which she called an 'apartheid state'.
Likewise in India, many who had supported Vice President Kamala Harris of Indian descent, were disappointed by her support to Israel. Lawyer Karuna Nundy said in a tweet:
"That this can happen in full view of the world and tacit support of POTUS and Kamala Harris should be a matter of some global fury."
She was pointing out the Israeli air strike that brought down the building where Al Jazeera's office was housed in Gaza.
Wounded father mourns his dead son in Gaza! #GazaUnderAttak pic.twitter.com/dUSaIQT2I7— Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) May 16, 2021
