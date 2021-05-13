Karnataka CET (2021) rescheduled in August

Karnataka CET 2021: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Thursday deferred and rescheduled in August the Common Entrance Test (CET) originally scheduled in July.
KEA had earlier said, KCET 2021 will be held on July 7 and 8, 2021. The KEA also said that Kannada language test for Horanadu (other states) and Gadinadu (border regions of the state) Kannadiga candidates will be conducted on July 9, 2021.
Both the tests are now however deferred. As per the revised schedule, KCET 2021 will be held on August 28 and 29, 2021.
The Kannada language test will be held on August 30, 2021.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) deferred the examination due to the prevailing conditions caused by the second wave of novel coronavirus or Covid-19 which so far has infected 2,37,03,665 people that include 37,10,525 active cases and 2,58,317 deaths.
The state had earlier cancelled the Class 10 exams whereas delayed and postponed the 2nd PUC and Class 12th exam till further notice.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.