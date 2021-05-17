"I will buy you toys": Father promises scared daughter, killed in Israeli airstrikes - Watch

[A streak of light is seen as Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 16, 2021 (Photo: Amir Cohen/ Reuters)]
Gaza: A heart-wrenching Vlog (Video Blog) of a Palestinian father has surfaced on Social Media wherein he is seen consoling his scared daughters and trying to distract them from the heavy shelling by Israeli forces by promising them to buy toys.
“Hala is sad because of the shelling. So, today I am trying to please her”, Ahmed Mansi from Gaza says in his Vlog shared bt Times of Gaza.
“Today I am going to buy you some toys, Insha Allah (God willing)”, Ahmed says holding his little daughter in his arms.
2 days ago, Ahmed Mansi from Gaza recorded this vlog to distract his daughters from the Israeli air strikes, the next day he was killed by the very same airstrikes, leaving behind 3 children. This was his final vlog for the world to see. pic.twitter.com/B071bgiJyK
“These sounds outside … children are afraid of shelling”, he says amid the sounds of bombing in the background and holding, Hala, his daughter.
“May God protect us.. I am heading to the market now..”, he says.
The Vlog then shows Hala playing with her little sister Sarah amidst the sounds of heavy shelling outside.
“Hala, I hear a sound of an airplane, don't worry ok? Keep playing”, Ahmed says to scared daughters.
But, Soon Hala and Sarah are seen screaming, abandoning the toy and jumping onto the sofa, unsuccessfully trying to hide themselves behind pillows, and yelling, "Baba... Baba... Ya Allah.."
Ahmed is seen trying to calm them. “Everything is ok. Come on.. Come on... Sarah don't worry", he is seen telling the scared little kids.
A day after recording this video blog - final and last of his life, Ahmed Mansi was killed along with his brother by the very same airstrikes, leaving behind 3 children.
As many as 200 Palestinians, including 58 children and 34 women, have been so far killed in the deadliest airstrikes by Israeli forces conducted in the last seven days.
There are reports of at least 10 Israelis being killed in the Hamas rockets fired from Gaza.
Israeli media reported around 2000 rockets have been fired by Hamas in the last 7 days – most of them have been intercepted by Iron Dome – Israeli defense system.
The Israeli military launched new air raids on Gaza in the early hours of Monday local time.
Dozens of attacks were carried out, the Reuters news agency’s Gaza correspondent Nidal al-Mughrabi said on Twitter.
The Israeli military confirmed on Twitter that it had launched attacks.
Sunday was the deadliest day in Israel’s military offensive so far, with at least 42 Palestinians killed and dozens more wounded.
