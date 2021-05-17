Gujarat 12th Board Exam (May 2021) postponed till further notice

GSEB 12th Board Exam 2021: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has postponed till further notice 12th Board Exams 2021, students should note.
Gujarat 12th board exam was scheduled to start from May 10, 2021. However, due to the prevailing Covid situation, the board has decided to delay the exams further.
The board however made it clear that 12th exam will be conducted and a new date will be announced once the situation improves.
"The exams however will be conducted once the Covid situation is under control," Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani told the media.
GSEB 12th 2021 exam was originally scheduled to be held in Feb/March. It was however rescheduled and was supposed to be held from May 10 to 25, 2021. But as the Coronavirus situation continues to create tension, the state government decided to postponed it even further.
The Gujarat government had earlier cancelled the 10th exam 2021 and promoted all the students to Class 11.
