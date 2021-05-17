Muslim Gym Trainer lynched in Haryana's Mewat

[Relatives and family members mourn the brutal killing of Asif Khan.]
Mewat (Haryana): Asif Khan, a Muslim gym trainer from Mewat in Haryana, has been lynched to death by Hindu vigilante groups Sunday night, a media report said.
The Hindu mob was forcing Asif Khan to chant “Jai Shree Raam”, a prayer turned war-cry by the Hindu nationalist militants, Maktoob media said in its report.
Khan’s family claimed that Asif Khan was travelling with his friends from Khalilpur, his home village, to Sohna to get medicines when he was attacked by a group of 30 people.
“A group of 15 stopped the car and started abusing the passengers. They shouted “maar mulle ko” — Kill Muslims— and lynched Khan”, Hasan Khan, Asif’s uncle told Maktoob.
The Haryana police have filed an FIR against the perpetuators under IPC 302. But no arrest have been made so far, according to the family.
The brutal incident has also been reported by AIMIM Maharashtra Unit President and former Mumbai MLA Waris Pathan.
Asif Khan, a Muslim gym trainer from Mewat district, Haryana, was lynched to death by Hindu vigilante groups on Sunday night, after forcing him to chant “Jai Shree Raam”, a prayer turned warcry by the Hindu nationalist militants.#JusticeForAsif pic.twitter.com/qqlMC7vqMI— Waris Pathan (@warispathan) May 17, 2021
Asif Khan, a Muslim gym trainer from Mewat district, Haryana, was lynched to death by Hindu vigilante groups on Sunday night, after forcing him to chant “Jai Shree Raam”, a prayer turned warcry by the Hindu nationalist militants.#JusticeForAsif pic.twitter.com/qqlMC7vqMI
Khan was found dead in Nangli, a village on the outskirts of Sonha, Haryana. Khan’s relative also shared that there is a history of hostility between Khan and Hindu groups in his village.
Heavy police deployment can be seen in Kalilpur village during the funeral of Asif Khan on Monday. The family urged to pursue the case and remain calm.
Soon after Asif Khan's brutal killing was out, hash tag #JusticeForAsif started trending on Twitter.
"Extremist Hindutvadis have run amok. @mlkhattar your rule has emboldened such uncivilised brutes as they know they won’t face consequences. Arrest the goons & bring them to justice. #JusticeForAsif", AIMIM Chief Asdauddin Owaisi wrote on Twitter.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.