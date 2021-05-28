Another AMU faculty dies

Aligarh: Mohammad Ayyub, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, Z H College of Engineering and Technology (ZHCET), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) passed away in Aligarh, the university said in a statement.
The university did not reveal the cause of his death. However, as per the earlier update from the varsity, as many as 17 of its faculties and a number of employees have so far died because of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“Mohammad Ayyub was a sincere teacher who, helped so many students and made them walk in the right path, the path of wisdom. The university shares the sorrow of his bereaved family and I wish all of us to find comfort in his memories”, said AMU Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor.
Extending deepest sympathies, Prof Salman Hameed (Chairman, Department of Electrical Engineering) said that Mr Ayyub was one of the most caring teachers. He will be missed deeply by friends, colleagues and students.
A native of district Godda in Jharkhand, Ayyub joined the Department of Electrical Engineering, AMU as a Lecturer in 1985 and was subsequently promoted to the rank of an Associate Professor in 2006.
Ayyub did his B. Tech and M. Tech from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.
In his career spanning to over 30 years, Ayyub taught subjects such as Electrical Machines, Electrical Machine Design, Circuit Theory, Electric Power Utilization, Power Electronics, Circuit Drives, Electric Drives, Advanced DC Drives, Advanced Power Electronics, Static VAR Systems, Fuzzy Theory and its Applications and Power System Modelling.
Fuzzy Control of Machines and Processes, Electric Drives and SVC for Power Transmission System were his thrust areas.
He was also a life member of ISTE India, System Society of India and Industrial Engineering and Computational Intelligent Societies of IEEE, USA.
