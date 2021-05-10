Prof Shakeel Samdani, 16 other AMU faculties succumb to Coronavirus in 18 days

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): As many as 17 working professors of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have died because of the Coronavirus Disease in the last 18 days.
The latest of them is Professor Shakeel Samdani - Dean, Faculty of Law at Aligarh Muslim University.
According to the AMU, Prof Samadani (59) was under the treatment at the university’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, but succumbed to the deadly virus on Friday.
Prof. Samdani served as a professor at the University for 12 years before being appointed as the Dean of Law Department. He used to teach Islamic Jurisprudence, Muslim Law, Public International Law and Human Rights Law.
Author of two books entitled 'Uniform Civil Code: Problems and Prospects' and 'Maintenance of The Muslim Divorcee', Prof Samdani, a proficient writer, had written some widely read articles for ummid.com, especially one on the life and contribution of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.
Prof Samdani was conferred with the Herz Dr. Gerhard Glinzerer Award for his social service. He had a keen interest in public speaking and used to organize the Sir Syed Awareness forum annually.
The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is currently battling the Coronavirus disease as are India and Uttar Pradesh, and a number of working professors and faculties have succumbed to the deadly disease in the last 18 days. (Read the list here.)
However, what should concern the authorities are the losses of the top notch academicians and faculties of the university who could have been saved if adequate medical aid as demanded by the AMU teachers' association was made available.
