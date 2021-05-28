Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 by June end

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Date: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Friday said it will declare the Class 10 Matric SSC result 2021 by the end of the next month i.e. June.
The Maharashtra board while declaring the 10th result date also published in detail the evaluation process of the students.
The Maharashtra government had cancelled the Class 10 board exam in view of the Coronavirus Pandemic.
While cancelling the 10th board exams, the Maharashtra had decided to promote all students to Class 11.
However the decision had created confusion among the students as to how will they get admission in junior colleges and class 11 (FYJC) without mark sheet and score card.
Some of the parents even approached court challenging the government’s decision to cancel the 10th board exams.
During the hearing on the matter, High Court even criticised the government for cancelling the exam without any clear-cut policy regarding the “internal assessment” and result declaration.
Amid all this the Maharashtra board Friday published the evaluation method of Class 10 students and also said the result will be declared by June 2021.
As per the evaluation policy published by the board, each subject will carry 100 marks of which 50 per cent marks would be calculated as per Class 9 results of the student, 30 marks would be based on internal assessment based on the entire year’s performance of the student and the remaining 20 marks would be calculated as per oral/practical/homework done by students.
A seven-member committee will be formed at every school level headed by the school principal which will ensure no malpractice takes place in assessment and disciplinary action can be initiated by the committee for the same.
The board further said that if any student is not happy with her/his result, she/he can appear for “Improvement Exam” which will be conducted once the Covid situation eases out.
