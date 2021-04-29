FYJC Admission 2021: Minister holds meetings to decide criteria

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has promoted over 17 lakh SSC Class 10 students enrolled in the academic year 2020-21 without exams.
As per the decision taken by the Maharashtra government, the students’ score, grade and pass per centage will be worked out based on internal assessment done by the respective high schools.
The decision taken in the wake of Covid-19 has relieved the students and their parents.
However, the decision has created another problem for the state government. This is about the admission criteria for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) i.e. Class 11.
Admission to Class 11 in Maharashtra is based on the marks scored by a student in Class 10 (SSC or Matric).
The Maharashtra government is since past few years conducing centralised online admission for FYJC Class 11th in Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur.
But since all the students have been promoted to Class 11, the government finds itself in a catch-99 situation.
The main issue in front of the state is how to allot colleges to the students in a transparent and satisfying manner.
This is necessary because admission in top colleges is tough and all parents want their ward to get admission in city’s top colleges only.
To tackle to this issue and find a solution beforehand Maharashtra School Education Varsha Gaikwad is consulting with senior officials, State Board Examination Advisory Committee and college principles.
“Held another meeting with Principals and Vice-principals of prominent Junior Colleges from Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur as part of our consultations to devise a fair assessment and admission policy for 10th standard students (sic)”, she wrote on Twitter on Monday.
“Various insightful & valuable suggestions were made”, she said after the online meeting.
The colleges from Mumbai that participated in the meeting included St. Xavier’s College, SIES College, MMK College, RD National College, KC College, Ruia College, Sophia College, CHM College, Hinduja College, St Andrew’s College and R Jhunjhunwala College,
The colleges from Pune that participated in the meeting included Fergusson College, Dr Shamarao Kalmadi Jr College and Abasaheb Gaware College.
The only college form Nagpur which was part of the meeting is St Francis De Sales Jr College.
The minister had on April 20 held a meeting with senior officials of her department to discuss the matter and devise admission policy and criteria.
“In a meeting held today with senior department officials and the state board's exam advisory committee following the cancellation of Class 10 exams, various insightful suggestions and options for admissions to FYJC were discussed,” the minister said.
“This is the first in a series of consultations we plan to hold with various stakeholders for evolving a fair and objective criterion in this regard,” she had written on Twitter after the meeting.
Against this backdrop it can be said that the Maharashtra government will come out with a fair and transparent policy for FYJC admission 2021 very soon.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.