SSC (Class 10) Exams 2021 in Maharashtra cancelled

Maharashtra SSC 2021 Exam: The Maharshtra government Tuesday cancelled the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exams for the year 2021 due to coronavirus.
The Maharashtra government had earlier on April 12 postponed 10th and 12th board exams citing the surge in Coronavirus cases and deaths.
As the coronavirus condition continues to risk the health of students, the Maharashtra government decided to cancel the Class 10 students and promote them based on internal assessment.
"Given the worsening situation of the #Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to CANCEL the state board exams for class 10th", Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said in a video message posted a littke while ago.
The Maharashtra State Education Board had earlier said that the HSC exams will begin on April 23 whereas SSC exams will start on April 29.
The state board while releasing the time table of 2021 10th and 12th exams had said it will conduct special exams in June to facilitate the students who might miss the May 2021 exams due to Covid-19 or other health related issues.
The minister now however said that the 10th exams have now been cancelled.
Gaikwad had earlier said that the new date to conduct the 12th HSC exam will be announced later on.
"Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses, class 12th exams will be held by end of May", Gaikwad said regarding the new date.
"We're closely monitoring the health situation. Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly," she added.
